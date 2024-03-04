Endangered Pangolin rescued from Poachers in Odisha, accused escape

JAJPUR: Tomka forest range officials in Jajpur district rescued a pangolin from the clutches of two poachers near Sukrangi under Olia panchayat of Sukinda block here on Saturday night. However, both the accused managed to flee leaving behind the pangolin on the road.

The rescued pangolin is about 10 years of age, weighing 12 kg and appearing healthy, the officials said.

According to official sources, a resident of Olia knew that two poachers of their area had caught a pangolin from the nearby forest and were on the lookout to sell it on Saturday night. He informed it to the local forest staff.

A forest team led by Tomka ranger Bipin Behari Routray rushed to the site when the accused duo was out with the rare animal to sell it. Seeing the vehicle of the officials and sensing trouble, they fled the spot leaving behind the pangolin.

The team rescued the animal and safely released it back to the nearby forest on Sunday.