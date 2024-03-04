Odisha: 28 injured in separate bus accidents on Ghat roads

BERHAMPUR: At least 28 persons were injured, 13 of them seriously, when two buses carrying members of marriage parties met with separate accidents in Gajapati district on Sunday.
In the first incident, 40 persons from the groom’s side were returning to Meghajholi village in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi after completion of the wedding ceremony at Chandiput in Mohana block. At Taptapani ghat near Alukhola village, the bus hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Around 20 passengers suffered injuries in the mishap. On being informed, fire services personnel from Sanakhemundi along with police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to Digapahandi hospital.
Later, eight of them were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur after their condition worsened.
The second mishap took place at Marlaba ghat. Members of a bride’s side from Hinjili were proceeding towards Paralakhemundi in Gajapati when their bus veered off the ghat road and climbed up the hill.
At least eight persons were injured in the accident. They were rushed to Rayagada hospital and later, five of them were referred to MKCG MCH as their injuries were critical in nature. Police have registered two separate cases and further investigation is underway.