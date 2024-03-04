Odisha: 28 injured in separate bus accidents on Ghat roads

BERHAMPUR: At least 28 persons were injured, 13 of them seriously, when two buses carrying members of marriage parties met with separate accidents in Gajapati district on Sunday.

In the first incident, 40 persons from the groom’s side were returning to Meghajholi village in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi after completion of the wedding ceremony at Chandiput in Mohana block. At Taptapani ghat near Alukhola village, the bus hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Around 20 passengers suffered injuries in the mishap. On being informed, fire services personnel from Sanakhemundi along with police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to Digapahandi hospital.