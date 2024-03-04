Odisha govt introduces DACP scheme for medical college faculty

The cases of medical college faculty, who are not selected/recommended by the screening committee due to non-availability of required performance appraisal reports or non-submission of property return will be considered in the next year and they will be allowed the financial upgradation accordingly. If a regular promotion in due course is refused/ foregone by the faculty before becoming entitled to assured career progressions/financial up-gradation under DACP scheme, then he/she will not be given any benefits under the scheme.

Benefits of pay fixation available at the time of regular promotion will also be allowed at the time of financial up-gradation and there will be no further fixation of pay at the time of regular promotion, but the usual date of increment will be retained. On grant of financial up-gradation, there will be no change in the designation.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said the government has implemented the DACP scheme to address the delays in the promotion of OMES cadre faculty of the medical colleges. There will be no stepping up of pay/antedation of increment between senior and junior after regulation of pay under the DACP scheme, she said.