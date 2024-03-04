Odisha govt introduces DACP scheme for medical college faculty

BHUBANESWAR: After a long wait, the state government has finally introduced time-bound career advancement and de-linking of financial benefits for the faculty of medical colleges under the Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre to usher in greater commitment.
The Health and Family Welfare department has also introduced place-based incentives for faculty serving in medical colleges. As per the resolution issued by the department, faculty under the OMES cadre working in government medical and dental colleges will get two assured promotions - after six years and 12 years of service counted from direct entry through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).
A screening committee will be constituted to decide the eligibility of the medical college faculty for upgradation under the dynamic assured career progression (DACP) scheme. The screening committee will follow a time schedule and meet once a calendar year, preferably during the months of January to March.
The committee will consider the cases of medical college faculty who have completed the required mandatory period by the end of the previous calendar year.
The cases of medical college faculty, who are not selected/recommended by the screening committee due to non-availability of required performance appraisal reports or non-submission of property return will be considered in the next year and they will be allowed the financial upgradation accordingly. If a regular promotion in due course is refused/ foregone by the faculty before becoming entitled to assured career progressions/financial up-gradation under DACP scheme, then he/she will not be given any benefits under the scheme.
Benefits of pay fixation available at the time of regular promotion will also be allowed at the time of financial up-gradation and there will be no further fixation of pay at the time of regular promotion, but the usual date of increment will be retained. On grant of financial up-gradation, there will be no change in the designation.
Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said the government has implemented the DACP scheme to address the delays in the promotion of OMES cadre faculty of the medical colleges. There will be no stepping up of pay/antedation of increment between senior and junior after regulation of pay under the DACP scheme, she said.