Orissa HC declares Congress MLA Moquim's election null and void

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday declared the election of Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim null and void from the Cuttack-Barabati constituency for failing to furnish detailed information in his affidavit while filing nomination papers for the 2019 election.

The High Court judgement came in response to a petition filed by BJD leader Debashis Samantray in 2019 challenging the election of Moquim on the ground that he had not furnished detailed facts about criminal cases pending against him while filing his nomination papers.

Samantaray, who was defeated by Moquim in the 2019 assembly election in Barabati-Cuttack constituency by a narrow margin of about 2000 votes, had also alleged in the petition that the Congress candidate did not disclose correct facts about his assets and liabilities.

Moquim, however, told mediapersons that he will move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order and the judgement will have no impact on his contesting the 2024 assembly election.