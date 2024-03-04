PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 19K crore during Odisha visit

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore during his visit to Odisha on Tuesday.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at Chandikhole in Jajpur district at around 3:30 pm and address a public gathering. The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy.

Modi will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency. He will dedicate to the nation the 344-km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal.

In order to augment the import infrastructure on the eastern coast, the prime minister will inaugurate 0.6 MMTPA LPG import facility at Paradip. He will also unveil four-laning of Singhara to Binjabahal section of NH-49, Binjabahal to Tileibani section of NH-49, Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18 and Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16.