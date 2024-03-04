PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 19K crore during Odisha visit
BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore during his visit to Odisha on Tuesday.
The PM is scheduled to arrive at Chandikhole in Jajpur district at around 3:30 pm and address a public gathering. The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy.
Modi will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency. He will dedicate to the nation the 344-km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal.
In order to augment the import infrastructure on the eastern coast, the prime minister will inaugurate 0.6 MMTPA LPG import facility at Paradip. He will also unveil four-laning of Singhara to Binjabahal section of NH-49, Binjabahal to Tileibani section of NH-49, Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18 and Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for eight-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip section at Chandikhole. The projects will boost road infrastructure in the region. He will also inaugurate five MLD capacity seawater desalination plants at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL(I) Ltd. This project has been built as part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).
Expansion of the railway network will also take place with focus on modernising and extending rail connectivity. Modi is slated to dedicate to the nation, 162-km Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura rail line. It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility’s capacity but also facilitate efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar district to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth.
The inauguration of the CONCOR container depot in Kalinga Nagar has been planned with an aim of boosting domestic and international trade. The foundation stone will be laid for the electric loco periodical overhauling workshop at Narla, wagon periodical overhauling workshop at Kantabanji and the upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal.
The prime minister will also flag off new train between Puri and Anand Vihar (New Delhi) via Kendujhargarh station and the first passenger train service on the Haridaspur - Paradip rail route. Apart from this, container trains from Jajpur to Dadri, Uttar Pradesh will also be flagged off.
To be inaugurated
IOCL’s mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery
0.6 MMTPA LPG import facility at Paradip
Five MLD capacity seawater desalination plants at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL(I) Ltd
CONCOR container depot in Kalinga Nagar
New train between Puri and Anand Vihar (New Delhi) via Kendujhargarh station and first passenger train service on Haridaspur - Paradip rail route