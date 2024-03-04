Transport Department to launch ‘junior rakshak’ programme to reduce road fatalities in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As fatalities arising out of road accidents remain a major cause of concern, the Transport Department has chalked out a plan to collaborate with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for ‘junior rakshak’ programme.

Initially, the department has decided to train 62,000 NCC cadets to act as first responders in road accidents. The department said the junior rakshaks can help save precious lives by instantly providing first aid to people injured in road accidents.

“The transport department will provide training to the cadets at various NCC camps in the state. NCC trainers will also be imparted first aid skills so that they are able to train their new cadets,” said an official.

The department is planning to impart training on first aid to around 20,000 NCC cadets every year. The Transport Department will sign an MoU for junior rakshak programme with NCC at Lok Seva Bhawan here on March 6 in the presence of Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu.