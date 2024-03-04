Unrest in BJD after entry of ex-Congress MLA in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: In Kendrapara’s Rajnagar Assembly segment, all is not well in the BJD following the recent induction of former Congress MLA Ansuman Mohanty into the party fold.

Expressing dissatisfaction, BJD workers in Rajnagar voiced concerns over Mohanty’s inclusion without prior consultation, indicating growing unrest within the party ranks. The move, perceived as opportunistic by some, has ignited murmurs of discontent, with Maheswar Sethi, a BJD supporter, criticising Mohanty’s shift for personal gain.

“Last month Mohanty and his Congress supporters torched the effigy of the Chief Minister at Rajnagar market. Now he joined the BJD for the sake of pelf and power. We will urge the CM to reverse his decision for the benefit of BJD and the people of Rajnagar,” he said.

Additionally, loyal BJD members, like Ajit Behera from Dangamal village, feel sidelined by Mohanty’s entry, raising questions about the political fate of current Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo.