Wildlife conservation is key for ecological balance: Forest force head

BHUBANESWAR: Principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force Debidutta Biswal on Sunday emphasised the role of wildlife for ecological balance.

Inaugurating Odisha Wildlife Conclave 2024 organised by Ever Green Forum in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here, he said, “Odisha is one of the leading states for management of wildlife. The state has remained in the forefront of management, conservation and research of wildlife in its forests, rivers, estuaries and the coastline. ”