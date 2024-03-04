Wildlife conservation is key for ecological balance: Forest force head
BHUBANESWAR: Principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force Debidutta Biswal on Sunday emphasised the role of wildlife for ecological balance.
Inaugurating Odisha Wildlife Conclave 2024 organised by Ever Green Forum in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here, he said, “Odisha is one of the leading states for management of wildlife. The state has remained in the forefront of management, conservation and research of wildlife in its forests, rivers, estuaries and the coastline. ”
Biswajit Mohanty was presented the Odisha Wildlife Conservation Award while Sanjukta Basa of Mayurbhanj, Akash Ranjan Rath of Puri, Baishnaba Bhoi of Bargarh, Suresh Prusty, a forester of Kendrapara and Ananya Samal of Athagarh forest division were honoured with Vanyaprani Mitra award.
Former ADG (Project Tiger) and chairman of the conclave Anup Kumar Nayak, deputy director general of forests, IRO Bhubaneswar, Artatrana Mishra, former PCCF Suresh Chandra Mohanty and president of the forum Prakash Chandra Jena also spoke.