50 kg beef seized near Paradip Port, driver detained

PARADIP: A truck carrying at least four packets of beef, weighing more than 50 kg, allegedly to be exported through a vessel at Paradip Port was intercepted by local police on Monday. The packets were seized by police and sent for testing while the driver of the truck has been detained.

According to sources, a mini-truck carrying various items, including four packets of beef, arrived at Gate number 4 in Paradip Port. Acting on a tip-off, activists from the Bajrang Dal detained the truck and inspected its contents. On finding beef packets within a refrigerated compartment, they informed the police.

Member of Bajrang Dal Anil Mohanty alleged that a transport company was involved in the illegal export of the meat through Paradip Port. “We found more than 50 kg beef packed in the compartment and are sure that it reached the port to be exported through a vessel. It is important to investigate since when such exports are going on without detection,” he said.

On receiving information, officers from Paradip Model police station reached the spot and seized the cattle meat. A suo motu case was registered by the police in connection with the incident. The seized cow meat was presented in the local Kujang court, and as per its direction, will be disposed of within Paradip Municipality jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Assistant superintendent of police, Santosh Kumar Jena, stated, “The seized content was examined by a local veterinary assistant surgeon and found to be processed beef. Samples were collected for forensic testing at the laboratory in Bhubaneswar. The truck driver has been detained for interrogation and investigation is on.”