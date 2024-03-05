Bangladeshis asked not to leave Puri till inquiry is over

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: A day after five Bangladeshi nationals entered Shree Jagannath Temple, police on Monday asked them not to leave Puri until inquiry into the matter is over.

Temple’s security officer Jatin Panda lodged a complaint in this connection with Singhadwar police. Speaking to mediapersons, Puri SP Pinak Mishra said, “We have contacted Bangladesh High Commission and sought information about the visitors and if they have any criminal antecedents.”

Sources said further action will be taken after due inquiry. The five persons detained are reportedly not able to communicate properly and speaking in their native accent of Bengali.

While inquiry is being carried out from all angles, preliminary investigation suggests they were possibly not aware that non-Hindus and foreigners are not allowed inside the temple. Probe is underway to ascertain all the facts and their documents are being verified, said police sources.

Sources said the temple administration is reportedly planning to set up a proper display mentioning that only Hindus are allowed to enter into the 12th century shrine.

A group of nine Bangladeshis, including a Hindu, had arrived in Kolkata on March 1. They boarded a train to reach Puri the next day. Five of them including a Hindu went inside the temple on Sunday evening but were stopped at Baisi Pahacha after some locals alerted police that they are Bangladeshis.