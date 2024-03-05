BDA opens four special cells for regularisation of sub-plots in city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has set up four facilitation cells for sub-plot regularisation and proposed layout plan approval in the offices of district sub-registrar Bhubaneswar, Khandagiri, Balianta and Jatni.

The cells will assist the people seeking to sub-divide their land or to regularise the unauthorisedly sub-divided land for the purpose of converting them into homestead (Gharabari Kisam). It will also extend assistance for preparation of plan and applying for approval by the urban local bodies or BDA, said officials.

According to BDA, these cells will function on all working days with two employees each. The details of the cells including location have been uploaded by the BDA on its official website.

The state government in 2015 had imposed restrictions on grant of building permissions on plots which have been sub-divided into sub-plot unauthorisedly without obtaining approval of the development authorities, ULBs concerned under provisions of ODA Act 1982. At a later stage in 2017 and 2022, the government brought two different schemes for regularisation of such unauthorised layouts by depositing required compounding fee, as applicable.

The facilitation cell will help the applicants seeking to regularise their unauthorised sub-plots under these schemes. Application for building plan approval over the regularised sub-plot will be considered in accordance with the land-use specified in the development plan and the Planning and Building Standards rules or regulations, in operation and other such provisions applicable at the time of such application, officials said.