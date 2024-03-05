BSF sets up COB in Kandhamal’s Badapaju area to curb Naxal activity

BHUBANESWAR: THE Border Security Force (BSF) has set up a company operating base (COB) in Badapaju, a forested area around 45 km from Phulbani to check the movement of Maoists in the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh axis.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, deputy inspector general of BSF Dhirendra Kumar said Maoist activities have significantly reduced in Koraput and cut-off Swabhiman Anchal area of Malkangiri in the last few years. “Our challenge now is to check the movement of the Naxals in Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh axis. About two battalions of force have been deployed in the region and to strengthen our presence further, a new COB was set up at Badapaju on February 28,” he said. Badapaju area has long been deprived of developmental works and basic facilities are not available to the tribals staying in the region. As it is a remote location, there was a threat of Naxal activities in the region.

BSF has also planned to set up a COB in a remote part of Boudh district in the coming days. The force’s officers are of the opinion that the two new COBs will play a significant role in maintaining security ahead of the general elections.

“About 35 companies of BSF have been deployed in Odisha. All efforts will be made to ensure the elections pass off smoothly and peacefully. Area domination exercises have already commenced in Naxal-hit districts,” Kumar informed. He said they are hopeful that the Naxal menace will be completely wiped out from the state in the coming years.

BSF was given the responsibility to carry out anti-Naxal operations in Odisha in 2010. Since then, about 65 Maoists have been neutralised, 793 were arrested and 632 surrendered. Around 496 IEDs, 882 weapons, 810 rounds of ammunition, 3,000 kg explosives, 4,500 grenades, 7,500 detonators, over `1 crore cash and other articles were seized.