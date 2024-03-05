HC to monitor progress of fire safety installation at SCB

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday decided to monitor on weekly basis progress on installation of fire-fighting system in SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman directed the director general of fire services, superintendent of SCB MCH and superintendent engineer, Roads and Buildings (Division II), Cuttack to be present on March 13 at 2 pm to inform as to how the installation work can be expedited.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Maitree Sansad, a city-based socio-cultural organisation, in 2015 seeking fire safety measures at the premier medical institution. After March 13, the matter will be listed for hearing on all Mondays at 2 pm as part of the monitoring process.

The bench said, “So as to generate a sense of responsibility among the officials, particularly since the matter has remained pending in this court for eight years, we consider it desirable to monitor the installation of fire-fighting system in SCB MCH.”

An affidavit filed by the superintendent engineer, Roads and Buildings (Division II), Cuttack on Monday indicated that fire-fighting system has been installed in only eight of the 87 buildings in SCB MCH and work which is in progress in three other buildings, is likely to be completed by May, 2024.

The bench said, “Absence of fire-fighting system in a huge establishment like SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack is a matter of serious concern. All the officers of the state are under obligation to take all effective steps and make earnest endeavour so that the process of installation of fire-fighting system in SCB MCH is expedited.”

The bench said the PIL is of immense importance as it relates to installation of fire-fighting systems in SCB MCH. The hospital is one of the premier medical institutions in the state having 87 buildings.

“The writ petition has remained pending for more than eight years and we are of the prima facie view, based on the materials available on record and the order sheet that despite this court’s intervention the progress in the direction of installation of fire-fighting system is not satisfactory, if not dismal,” the bench further observed.