HSC exam over, evaluation to begin from March 15

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations that were conducted simultaneously by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha concluded on Monday.

BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said process of evaluation of answer scripts will start from March 15 and is likely to be completed in the subsequent 10 to 12 days.

“Around 15,000 to 17,000 teachers will be engaged as chief examiners, deputy chief examiners, assistant examiners and scrutinisers for carrying out the evaluation. Efforts will be made to declare the results as early as possible,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 120 examinees were booked for malpractice during the examination. Refuting allegations of leakage of question papers on English and Mathematics, Mohanty clarified that some miscreants had tried to mislead students and tarnish the image of Board even though the examinations were conducted smoothly.

“To ensure fair conduct of the examination, CCTV cameras were installed at 3,047 examination centres across the state. To check malpractice and leakage of questions, for the first time AI-powered CCTV cameras were also installed in around 600 sensitive and hypersensitive examination centres and some nodal centres also,” Mohanty said.

A command control room was also set up at BSE head office for monitoring the CCTV cameras installed in examination centres and nodal centres through which irregularities were detected. They were intimated to the competent authorities for initiating necessary action, he informed.