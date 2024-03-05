Major forest fire in Deuli range

BARIPADA: A major wildfire broke out in a forest under Deuli range under Baripada territorial forest division in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Locals said the blaze rapidly spread across private and government lands towards Paktia village, posing a threat to human habitations.

The fire squad arrived after the flames had already spread across vast areas of the forests. “It would be impossible to reach the site and prevent the fire with the help of trees branches due to the high temperature,” they said.

Locals also alleged that the fire was manmade and damaged vast tracts of forests and hurt animals and medicinal plants. People who smoke threw match sticks on the dry leaves which might be the reason for the forest fire.

Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogneni said that he will coordinate with Baripada forest division staff for the latter’s immediate intervention.

On March 2, the Similipal Foundation had organised a meeting with stakeholders, fire personnel, forest staff, members of women self-help groups (SHGs) and locals of Shamakhunta block in Pithabata range to create awareness among people about prevention of forest fire besides discussing manpower of STR to tackle the situation.