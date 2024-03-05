Odisha bans single-use plastic in protected areas

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday announced a blanket ban on single-use plastics inside protected areas including sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves with effect from April 1.

Besides, use of single-use plastics by visitors at Eco-Tour sites and nature camps will also be prohibited. Violation of the instructions issued under section 33(C) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 may even invite arrest and jail term along with fines.

Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF-wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the guidelines have been framed to safeguard the forest habitats from the hazards of single-use plastic and ensure that visitors and public at large are not put to inconvenience.

As per the guidelines, alternate facilities for drinking water will be provided for tourists at different places inside protected areas involving local eco-development committees or self-help group (SHG) members. In nature camps, visitors will be provided with water bottles made of steel/metal or materials other than plastic along with provision of water dispensers.

Visitors carrying food items in plastic wraps will be advised to dispose of the wraps in designated places and garbage bins and not litter the protected areas. All plastic garbage generated from visitor sources, nature camps and other places inside the protected areas will be disposed of in accordance with the existing guidelines.