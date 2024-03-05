Pradhan inaugurates skill centre in Angul

ANGUL: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Skill India Centre (SIC) at Amalapada here on Monday.

Set up by the Skill India and National Skill Development Corporation, the SIC has a capacity to train 12,000 youths in a year in different trades. Pradhan, who also inaugurated different projects during his visit to the district, said the centre will help make the youths capable of earning. Besides, the SIC will also help increase the efficiency of youths after their ITI, diploma and degree courses.

The union minister further said the youths will be trained to become self-dependent. The centre will also make them skilled to face the job market. Their efficiency in trades will be added to their credit framework to make them 100 per cent skilled and get jobs.

Stating that the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always to make youths capable, Pradhan said economy of the country will be strengthened if the youths are skilled as per the New Education Policy to compete in the market-based economy. The youths will be trained in eight trades in three months.

The SIC has five modern laboratories and three training halls. Earlier, SICs were set up at Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

On the day, the union minister also inaugurated a new building of Central School-2 at Ranigoda and a Jan Shikshan Sansthan at Similipada in Angul.