Revolt in BJD against Paradip MLA

PARADIP: Days after former minister and senior leader Damodar Rout urged people of Kujang to support his son and Paradip legislator Sambit Routray in the upcoming elections, some leaders in the local unit of BJD have raised a banner of revolt against the incumbent MLA.

A meeting of BJD workers was held at Kujang on Monday where local leaders including the chairman of Paradip municipality Basant Kumar Biswal expressed dissatisfaction over Routray’s performance and accused him of neglecting the constituency.

Presiding over the meeting, former chairman of Kujang block Smrutiranjan Behera alleged that the MLA overlooked the interests of party workers and failed to implement development projects in Paradip. Criticising Routray, he claimed the MLA’s inefficiency has weakened the BJD’s support base at the grassroots level.

Other BJD leaders called for a change in the party candidate in the upcoming polls. They urged the party leadership to replace Routray or risk losing the seat. The dissident BJD leaders also threatened to opt for the NOTA option in the election if the party endorses Routray again.

The meeting was attended by hundreds of BJD workers. Representatives of 20 sarpanchs, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad members also attended.

On the other hand, president of BJD’s Kujang unit Narendra Parida termed the meeting by dissident leaders as ‘anti-party’. At a press conference, Parida said the meeting was held without the party’s permission. Local office-bearers of BJD did not attend it. The decision regarding MLA Routray’s efficiency rests solely with BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he added.

Dismissing the gathering of rebel BJD leaders as meaningless, Routray said any party workers’ meeting conducted without the presence of local leaders is devoid of significance. He reiterated that the decision regarding party tickets lies with CM Naveen.

At a public meeting in Kujang on February 27, veteran BJD leader Rout had appealed to the locals to support his son in the upcoming polls.