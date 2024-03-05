Odisha

Sanitation staff return gold ring to owner

The ring was returned to its rightful owner in presence of swachhata supervisor and other sanitation officials.
Sanitation workers of a micro-composting centre in the city returned the gold ring of a person found from the garbage dump.
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an act of integrity, sanitation workers of a micro-composting centre in the city on Monday returned the gold ring of a person found from the garbage dump.

BMC officials said a gold ring weighing around 6 gram was found by the sanitation workers of the wealth centre at Unit 8 while they were sorting and processing the waste brought to the facility after door-to-door garbage collection in ward no 39.

The ring was then returned to its rightful owner in presence of swachhata supervisor and other sanitation officials.

In a similar incident in December last year, sanitation staff of a wealth centre had found and returned a 15 gram gold chain to a woman staying in a hostel in Infocity area. The lady informed the civic authorities that she had thrown the chain in the garbage bin by mistake.

