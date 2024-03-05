Single window panel clears projects worth over Rs 4K cr in 12 dists

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday approved 22 projects worth Rs 4,066 crore with a potential to create employment opportunities for around 25,525 people in 12 districts of the state.

The proposals for these industrial projects were cleared at the state level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) meeting presided over by chief secretary PK Jena. They include BMW Industries Limited’s proposal to set up a project to manufacture galvanised plain coil, color coating line and cold rolling mill in Jajpur with a project cost of Rs 713 crore, having 276 job opportunities.

Hindalco Industries Limited has proposed to set up Solar PV Power in Koraput with an investment of Rs 200 crore and 80 job opportunities. Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited’s proposal to establish an electrolyser manufacturing plant at Khurda at a cost of Rs 435 crore with 300 job potential was approved.

Shalimar Paints has proposed a unit in Balasore for paints, varnish and applied products with an investment of Rs 135 crore. Reliance Bio Energy Limited’s two proposals on compressed biogas and fermented organic manure in Dhenkanal and Cuttack, with a total investment of Rs 242.42 crore and SSIL Paint Industries Private Limited’s paint and allied products with investment plans of Rs 150 crore were cleared.

OFB Tech Private Limited’s proposal to set up its project in Khurda at an investment of Rs 857 crore and 15,000 jobs got the green signal. Shalimar Wires Industries Limited in Khurda has also proposed to set up synthetic fabric for industrial filtration at a cost of Rs 76 crore. Segma Profiles Private Limited has expressed intent to set up a steel structure profiles and pipes manufacturing unit in Sambalpur with a project cost of Rs 54.26 crore.

Bajrangbali Minmet Private Limited has proposed to set up a unit for instant pasta and vermicelli, sweet potato powder production manufacturing in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 52.10 crore. The Adani Total Energies Biomass Limited’s proposal to set up compressed biogas with a project cost of Rs 136.50 crore and potential employment for 180 people in Sambalpur was also approved.

