Will Modi clear the air over BJD alliance rumours!

BHUBANESWAR : With the buzz over a possible alliance with the ruling BJD before the upcoming simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and Assembly refusing to die down, BJP leaders and workers are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the air during his visit to the state on Tuesday.

Repeated clarifications by state BJP leadership that it is a rumour floated by the BJD to create confusion ahead of the polls has not yielded much result as confusion still persists among rank and file of the saffron party that something is cooking at the national-level.

Speculations that the prime minister may announce Bharat Ratna, nation’s highest civilian award, to the legendary Biju Patnaik during his visit, which coincides with the 108th birth anniversary of the veteran leader and father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has only added more fuel to their dilemma.

“There is nothing unusual if the prime minister pays his respect by garlanding the statue of Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary after arriving here. He may announce Bharat Ratna for Biju Babu for his contribution to the freedom movement. But, what we are looking for is clarity from the PM on the talks of a tie-up with the BJD,” said a senior leader of the party.

Speculations over an electoral understanding with the BJD had gained ground after the February 2 visit of the prime minister to Sambalpur as he did not say anything against the Naveen Patnaik government during his public meeting. “Same thing may happen during his visit to Chandikhole where he is scheduled to address a public rally. After all, BJD has always behaved like a good ally and has been lending support to the NDA government on all crucial issues. We sincerely believe that he will drop some hints that will dispel all apprehensions among the party workers,” the sources added.

The state leadership of the BJP went into huddle after a report from New Delhi appeared in a section of the press a couple of days ago that negotiations are on to stitch up an alliance with the BJD at the central level. State unit president Manmohan Samal and party’s election in-charge for Odisha Vijay Pal Singh Tomar rushed to New Delhi to salvage the situation. Then came the clarification from both the leaders that it is only a rumour.

Telkoi MLA Premananda Nayak joins BJP

BJD MLA from Telkoi and former minister Premananda Nayak, and former Dhamnagar MLA Rajendra Das joined the saffron party along with their supporters on Monday in the presence of state BJP president Manmohan Samal and other leaders of the party. Nayak won the Assembly election in 2009 and 2019 on a BJD ticket. He served as Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education in the second term.