Biju Babu’s dream was to empower people of villages: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Paying rich tributes to veteran leader Biju Patnaik on his 108th birth anniversary on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the people to remember his contributions and strengthen the resolution of forming a new Odisha.
Garlanding the statue of Biju Babu at Forest Park here, Naveen said he involved people from all walks of life to help develop the state and that is still guiding the BJD.
Naveen reminisced Biju Babu’s role in national politics and said he was always connected with the grassroots and people of the villages. “His dream was to empower the people of the villages and how to make health facilities, drinking water, houses and education accessible for them,” he added.
The chief minister said Biju Babu had taken many steps to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system. It is a matter of happiness that schools have been transformed now and people are accessing better medical facilities under the 5T principles, he added.
On the occasion, the chief minister also launched the revamped website of the party with citizen-centric features. The website showcases multiple pillars of 5T-led transformation across sectors like women empowerment, inclusive development and tribal welfare etc. Various programmes were organised across the state by BJD leaders and workers in all the 147 Assembly constituencies.
In Cuttack, people visited Anand Bhawan and garlanded the statue of Biju Patnaik. A photo exhibition on the veteran leader’s life was also organised by Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture to commemorate the occasion.
Former Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal organised a bicycle rally in the city which was taken out from Jobra to Anand Bhawan. Among others, collector Vineet Bhardwaj and Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray were present.