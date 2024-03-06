Biju Babu’s dream was to empower people of villages: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Paying rich tributes to veteran leader Biju Patnaik on his 108th birth anniversary on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the people to remember his contributions and strengthen the resolution of forming a new Odisha.

Garlanding the statue of Biju Babu at Forest Park here, Naveen said he involved people from all walks of life to help develop the state and that is still guiding the BJD.

Naveen reminisced Biju Babu’s role in national politics and said he was always connected with the grassroots and people of the villages. “His dream was to empower the people of the villages and how to make health facilities, drinking water, houses and education accessible for them,” he added.