Election fever in Sambalpur: Parties wrestle with candidate selection amid high stakes and voter anticipation

SAMBALPUR: As poll heat rises ahead of the general elections, all the three major political parties find themselves in a bind over candidate selection for the Sambalpur assembly constituency.

Sambalpur is a significant seat and has a bearing on politics of the entire region, making the search for a suitable candidate all the more important for the parties. With the stakes high, voters are eagerly anticipating emergence of fresh faces as the incumbent leaders battle perception.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and sitting MLA of Sambalpur city, Jayanarayan Mishra has been dealing with health issues since past many years. Though Mishra was elected as Sambalpur MLA for the fourth term in 2019, defeating BJD leader and former MLA Raseswari Panigrahi by 4,380 votes, he has been away from his constituency for the most part.

What’s interesting though is his daughter, Subhashree Mishra has been active in party work lately and seems to be pinning hopes to fight the elections. However, party insiders seem indifferent to her rise as political successor of Mishra senior. Meanwhile, BJP district president, Girish Patel and state general secretary of BJP, Simanchal Khatei are geared up too.