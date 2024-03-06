Killers of college girl in Dhenkanal nursed old grudge against her father, says Cops; two held

DHENKANAL: Sadar police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of killing a 17-year-old college girl who was found dead with her head smashed in a forest near Mangalpur village on March 1.

Dhenkanal SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat said Narayan Sahoo (25) and his accomplice Bijay Behera (35), both of Khajuri hamlet in Mangalpur, stoned the girl to death as they nursed old grudges against her father. Incidentally, Narayan is a cousin of the victim. Police have seized the blood-stained stone and clothes from the accused duo. The third accused involved in the crime is on the run.

Additional SP Suryamani Pradhan said the girl, a Plus Two first-year science student in Dhenkanal Women’s College, was murdered on February 29. After she went missing, police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras and found that Bijay picked the victim up from her coaching centre at Dhenkanal town on his motorcycle.