KVIC invests Rs 36 Crore in Odisha's traditional textiles, aiming to revitalize artisan economy

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Manoj Kumar said financial assistance and infrastructural support amounting to around Rs 36 crore have been provided to bolster the sector in Odisha in the last one decade.

Emphasising the importance of supporting indigenous industries, he said, Odisha is known for its Sambalpuri, Ikat, Bomkai silk, Berhampuri Patta, and Nuapatna silk sarees, each representing unique weaving techniques, intricate designs, and vibrant colours entrenched in cultural heritage.

“Looking at the immense opportunities, KVIC is ready to harness the regional opportunities for the benefit of our artisans. The increase in wages of artisans by more than 233 per cent in the last nine years has attracted the artisans towards khadi work,” he said.