Odisha CM launches portal for Nabin Odisha Magic Card

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually launched the registration portal for Nabin Odisha Magic Card in the presence of 5T chairman VK Pandian at the sports stadium here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering through video conference, the CM said with the smart card, students will be able to access Wi-Fi, e-library, online courses, coaching centre and get concession on bus and train fares, career counselling and many more facilities.

All UG and PG students who are enrolled in Student Academic Management System (SAMS) can avail the card. It will ease the financial burden on parents and make students active partners in development of the state and society, he said.