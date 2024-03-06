Odisha govt revives defunct duck breeding farm at Khapuria

BHUBANESWAR: Answering the long-standing demand for duck rearing among the farmers, the state government on Monday revived its old duck breeding farm at Khapuria in Cuttack.

Sources said the farm used to supply duck chicks to help livestock farmers of the state but was lying defunct for a while. The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department has reactivated the farm again and installed hatchers and setters equipped with modern technology.

In the first batch, around 3,000 eggs are laid in the machine from which chicks will hatch after 21 days. The little ducklings will then be supplied to livestock farmers of the state at an affordable price. The chicks will be useful for backyard duck rearing along with semi-commercial duck farming.