Odisha govt revives defunct duck breeding farm at Khapuria

BHUBANESWAR: Answering the long-standing demand for duck rearing among the farmers, the state government on Monday revived its old duck breeding farm at Khapuria in Cuttack.
Sources said the farm used to supply duck chicks to help livestock farmers of the state but was lying defunct for a while. The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department has reactivated the farm again and installed hatchers and setters equipped with modern technology.
In the first batch, around 3,000 eggs are laid in the machine from which chicks will hatch after 21 days. The little ducklings will then be supplied to livestock farmers of the state at an affordable price. The chicks will be useful for backyard duck rearing along with semi-commercial duck farming.
The duck eggs are procured from central poultry development organisations located at Hessarghata and Bengaluru in Karnataka. The farm at Khapuria will supply Khaki Campbell and Indian runner breeds of ducks. These two duck species can be raised both for eggs and meat.
Around one lakh chicks per year will be supplied from this farm. Besides providing nutritious food for farmers and their families, this semi-commercial duck rearing will also help augment their income.
By rearing ducks, farmers in rural areas can get nutritious food for their families and this can contribute to multiplying their income through semi-commercial duck farming.