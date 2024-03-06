Odisha: Three inter-state smugglers held with 1.5 quintal ganja

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police caught three inter-state ganja traffickers and seized around 1.5 quintal of the contraband from them during a raid on national highway-16 here.

While two of them, Mahendra Pal (48) and Sunny Kumar (20), belong to Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, the third Arun Mahato (38) is from Bihar’s Begusarai area.

Sources said acting on a tip-off about the illegal transportation of narcotics drugs, a team of STF officials intercepted the truck on the national highway and during the search found around 148 kg of the contraband concealed inside battery covers loaded in the vehicle.