Odisha: Woman found dead was murdered by partner & kin on infidelity suspicion
DEOGARH: Three days after a woman’s decomposed body was exhumed from Madhyapur village, Reamal police arrested four persons of a family on Tuesday for their involvement in her murder.
The body of 25-year-old Mina Kisan of Naktideul block in Sambalpur was found in a decomposed state on March 2. Police said she was killed by her partner Pramod Kisan (24) on the suspicion of infidelity on February 23. Pramod’s father Kesab, uncle Guru Charan and cousin Pradip of Madhyapur assisted him in burying Mina’s body.
Police said the woman was in a live-in relationship with Pramod for the last two years after leaving her husband and a son. Pramod worked as a truck driver in Koida. In absence of Pramod, Mina reportedly used to talk to other men over phone which led to frequent fights between the duo.
On February 12, Pramod shifted to Madhyapur along with Mina and started living in his uncle Guru’s house. Here too, he found Mina chatting with other men on phone. Pramod got infuriated and decided to kill her. On February 23, he strangulated Mina to death with a shawl while she was sleeping in the night. Later, he took her body to the village football ground with the help of the other three accused and buried it there.
On March 2, a villager detected foul smell emanating from the football ground while grazing his goats and alerted others in the village. On getting information, Reamal police reached the spot and exhumed Mina’s decomposed body which was identified by her mother.
Deogarh SP Rama Prasad Sahu said during investigation, police came to know that a couple from Sambalpur had come to stay in Madhyapur. “Later, we found out about their love affair which led to the arrest of the accused persons. During interrogation, all of them confessed to their crime. They were produced in court. However, police are waiting for the postmortem report,” he added.