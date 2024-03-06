Odisha: Woman found dead was murdered by partner & kin on infidelity suspicion

DEOGARH: Three days after a woman’s decomposed body was exhumed from Madhyapur village, Reamal police arrested four persons of a family on Tuesday for their involvement in her murder.

The body of 25-year-old Mina Kisan of Naktideul block in Sambalpur was found in a decomposed state on March 2. Police said she was killed by her partner Pramod Kisan (24) on the suspicion of infidelity on February 23. Pramod’s father Kesab, uncle Guru Charan and cousin Pradip of Madhyapur assisted him in burying Mina’s body.

Police said the woman was in a live-in relationship with Pramod for the last two years after leaving her husband and a son. Pramod worked as a truck driver in Koida. In absence of Pramod, Mina reportedly used to talk to other men over phone which led to frequent fights between the duo.