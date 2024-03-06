Parallel BJD meetings hint at discord in odisha

JEYPORE: Parallel meetings of BJD members in Jeypore during Biju Jayanti on Tuesday brought to the fore internal differences within the party. On the day, two main ticket aspirants - former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda and new comer Subash Raut organised meetings at Jayanagar and Dusshera ground respectively with their supporters in a show of strength.
Since these two names are doing the rounds as probable candidates for Jeypore assembly constituency, the party members seem to be divided on their support. While the older BJD activists support Nanda, the youth mass and district level functionaries are backing Raut.
Nanda lost the seat twice in 2019 and 2014 elections from Congress veteran Tara Prasad Bahinipati which has given rise to apprehensions that the party may field a new face this time.
On the day, Raut also organised a public rally which was attended by around 10,000 party workers and voters from Jeypore and Borigumma block. To support him, BJD secretary and former district BJD president Ishwar Panigrahi also shared the stage with Raut at the meeting.