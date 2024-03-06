Parallel BJD meetings hint at discord in odisha

JEYPORE: Parallel meetings of BJD members in Jeypore during Biju Jayanti on Tuesday brought to the fore internal differences within the party. On the day, two main ticket aspirants - former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda and new comer Subash Raut organised meetings at Jayanagar and Dusshera ground respectively with their supporters in a show of strength.

Since these two names are doing the rounds as probable candidates for Jeypore assembly constituency, the party members seem to be divided on their support. While the older BJD activists support Nanda, the youth mass and district level functionaries are backing Raut.