PM Modi’s praise for Odisha CM, silence on BJD adds fuel to tie-up buzz

BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations over moves by both the BJP and BJD to stitch an alliance before the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday did little to douse the smoke by showering lavish praise on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and paying rich tribute to to his father, the legendary Biju Patnaik, in the two meetings at Chandikhole in Jajpur district.
The prime minister’s visit and his speech at the political meeting in Chandikhole was viewed with keen interest and the general expectation was that he would clear the air over a possible tie-up with the BJD and set the tone for the election campaign of his party, which is aspiring to end the 24-year-long rule of Naveen and form the next government in the state. The prime minister, however, did not utter a word against the BJD government in the state and rather trained all his ammunition on the Congress.
The bonhomie between the PM and the CM was in full display when the two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries at the official function where Modi launched projects worth about Rs 19,600 crore.
In his address, Modi termed Naveen as the popular chief minister of the country while the latter reciprocated by expressing his gratitude to the prime minister for leading the country on the road of economic growth and gifting several projects and liberal assistance to Odisha.
“The prime minister has set a new direction for India. He is taking India on an accelerated drive to make it an economic powerhouse. India is now the fifth largest economy marching forward to be the number three in a few years. I seek the support of the prime minister for all-round development and welfare of 4.5 crore people of Odisha,” Naveen said.
While the prime minister has been unsparing to other Opposition-led state governments, he maintained a deliberate silence on the BJD government in Odisha. In 2019 elections, Modi had attacked the BJD government and called for establishment of the double-engine government in the state. But this time, he focused only on the ‘400 Paar’ target for NDA at the Centre. The double-engine word did not even figure once in his speech.
Modi’s speech at Chandikhole - the second public rally in the state in a span of one month - was almost similar to what he said in Sambalpur on February 3. He said the BJP government at Centre is heavily investing in Odisha to make it the gateway of developed India. “Our efforts are to make Odisha the gateway of developed India. The state will be the source of energy for Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
Paying homage to Biju Patnaik, the prime minister said, “It is coincidence that I am here when the entire nation is fondly remembering the great leader on his 108th birth anniversary. Biju Patnaik had dedicated his life for the development of Odisha and the country as well. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations.”