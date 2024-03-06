PM Modi’s praise for Odisha CM, silence on BJD adds fuel to tie-up buzz

BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations over moves by both the BJP and BJD to stitch an alliance before the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday did little to douse the smoke by showering lavish praise on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and paying rich tribute to to his father, the legendary Biju Patnaik, in the two meetings at Chandikhole in Jajpur district.

The prime minister’s visit and his speech at the political meeting in Chandikhole was viewed with keen interest and the general expectation was that he would clear the air over a possible tie-up with the BJD and set the tone for the election campaign of his party, which is aspiring to end the 24-year-long rule of Naveen and form the next government in the state. The prime minister, however, did not utter a word against the BJD government in the state and rather trained all his ammunition on the Congress.

The bonhomie between the PM and the CM was in full display when the two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries at the official function where Modi launched projects worth about Rs 19,600 crore.

In his address, Modi termed Naveen as the popular chief minister of the country while the latter reciprocated by expressing his gratitude to the prime minister for leading the country on the road of economic growth and gifting several projects and liberal assistance to Odisha.