Sambalpur hosts inaugural Dhanuyatra Festival for five days

SAMBALPUR: In a unique effort to present the popular mythological saga of Krishna Leela and Kansa Vadh in the local dialect, a Sambalpuri Dhanuyatra is slated to be held for the first time in the city from Wednesday. The five-day festival will conclude on March 10.

Dhanuyatra as a popular mass festival came into existence in 1947-48 in the Bargarh town of western Odisha, to celebrate India’s Independence. Ever since, the festival has evolved becoming the largest open air theatre in the world.

The initiative, to recreate the masterpiece in the local Sambalpuri language has been taken up by a group of culture lovers here. The artistes selected to perform during the festival also belong to Sambalpur city.