Teacher axed for ‘misbehaviour’ with SC student in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A lady teacher of a government school under Kantamal block in Boudh district was placed under suspension on Monday for allegedly showing objectionable behaviour towards an SC student and his parents.

Sources said, Anusuya Devi, the Sanskrit teacher of Sadar High School at Jogindrapur Panchayat in Kantamal area, allegedly threw food items cooked for a feast on the occasion of Saraswati Puja on February 14 at the school as an SC student had touched the food containers. The incident sparked tension among students as well as teachers in the school.

Opposing such behaviour, when the student’s parents lodged a complaint and the headmaster of the school tried to solve the matter, Anusuya allegedly misbehaved with the guardian.