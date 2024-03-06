Teacher axed for ‘misbehaviour’ with SC student in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A lady teacher of a government school under Kantamal block in Boudh district was placed under suspension on Monday for allegedly showing objectionable behaviour towards an SC student and his parents.
Sources said, Anusuya Devi, the Sanskrit teacher of Sadar High School at Jogindrapur Panchayat in Kantamal area, allegedly threw food items cooked for a feast on the occasion of Saraswati Puja on February 14 at the school as an SC student had touched the food containers. The incident sparked tension among students as well as teachers in the school.
Opposing such behaviour, when the student’s parents lodged a complaint and the headmaster of the school tried to solve the matter, Anusuya allegedly misbehaved with the guardian.
Soon, the father of the student brought the matter to the notice of the Ambedkar Dalit Samaj Vikas Parishad, an association of the SCs, which approached the police seeking justice. Even the District Pana-Ganda Vikas Parishad secretary Sudhansu Danga drew the attention of the district education officer (DEO) in this regard.
Following the allegations, Boudh DEO Gendera Kujur directed the additional DEO Ghanashyam Meher and Kantamal block education officer Sanoj Sethy for an impartial investigation into the incident. Based on the investigation report by the officials, the DEO placed the teacher under suspension.