‘Development putting stress on Eastern Ghats’

BHUBANESWAR: The biodiversity of Eastern Ghats, more specifically of Koraput region, has been under stress due to forest clearance for development activities and mineral extraction, said Prof Sarat Palita, dean of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources department at Central University, Koraput.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Orissa Environmental Society (OES) on ‘Eastern Ghats: Biodiversity, Resource Use and Threats’, he said there has been enhanced anthropogenic pressure on these ecosystems, more importantly from land use changes, deforestation, conversion into agricultural fields and grasslands, fragmentation by development of railways and roadways, and mining and industrial activities.