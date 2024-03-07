Experts stress need for more avenues to women

CUTTACK: Women can succeed in every field if adequate opportunities are provided to them, said former State Social Welfare Board chairperson and secretary of Odisha Mahila Swechhasebi Sangha, Sabitri Choudhury while addressing a seminar on ‘Position of Women and Economical Progress’ organised here on the eve of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

She said in a male dominated society, women should be united and strive to strengthen their willpower to succeed. Prof Minakshi Panda said women should develop their knowledge and skill to achieve success. “Women are unable to avail the facilities they are entitled to. The facilities meant for them remain on pen and paper,” said president of Odisha Mahila Swechhasebi Sangha Prithvi Ballav Patnaik.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Prabhabati Panda said a social revolution and strong willpower are required for women to succeed in the society. “Women should not compete with men rather they should aspire for their success,” said Prof Sulochana Das.