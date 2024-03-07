Five get death penalty for ex-block chairman murder

BHUBANESWAR: A court of the additional district and sessions judge, Anandapur on Wednesday sentenced five persons to death for the brutal murder of former block chairman, Ramachandra Behera of Dhakota village, in March 2019.

The judge convicted the accused Ajit Kumar Prusty, Sanjeev Kumar Prusty, Arun Prusty and his brother Alekha Prusty, and Purna Chandra Boitei under sections 302, 120B, 201 of 34 of IPC and sections 25 (1A) and 27 (1) of Arms Act. The murder had taken place on March 25, a few days before of the 2019 general elections.

The court classified it as a rarest of rare case as the accused attacked Ramachandra’s legs with sharp weapons and chopped off his left hand in front of his family members and villagers. They also cut the palm of his right hand and three fingers and displayed them to the villagers in a bid to terrorise them. The video of the incident had gone viral.

As per additional public prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mallick, around 53 witnesses were examined, 94 documents and 30 material objects produced before the court during trial of the case. A juvenile, also involved in the gruesome killing, will be tried in a children’s court, he said.