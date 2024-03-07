Former Nalco CMD Tapan Chand joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Former CMD of Nalco and vice president of Vedanta Tapan Chand and along with several ex-servicemen joined BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Chand who served in different public sectors companies like Coal India, Vizag Steel and Nalco spanning 34 years said he joined the BJP inspired by the hard work and dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nation. Retired Naval officers Bipin Mishra, Dinabandhu Sarangi, Ashok Mishra and Ramesh Lenka, retired Air Force officers Krutibash Mishra and NK Mishra also joined the BJP.