Naveen rolls out BSKY Nabin card for rural populace

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday rolled out Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Nabin card for people residing in rural areas of the state.
As per the provisions of the scheme, people, except regular government employees and income taxpayers, living in villages will get the healthcare benefits available under BSKY. Though card distribution has begun in the state, benefits under the third phase of the BJD government’s flagship health assurance scheme implemented as part of the 5T initiatives, will be provided from May 1.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “The 4.5 crore people of Odisha are my family. A healthy society is the cornerstone of a prosperous nation. I have been working and will continue to work for the well-being of my family.”
While as many as 4.82 lakh families have applied for the card, more than one crore families, around 80 per cent of the state’s population, are getting cashless medical benefits under BSKY. The scheme provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and an additional Rs 5 lakh for women members after exhaustion of initial limit.
“The beneficiaries are getting treatment in all public health facilities of the state and 816 empanelled private hospitals both inside and outside the state. The state government is spending more than Rs 270 crore on the scheme every month,” Naveen said.
The chief minister said BSKY Nabin card will cover more families under the scheme. He appreciated the Health and Family Welfare department for rolling out the third phase of the scheme within record time.
Chairman of 5T initiatives and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said the chief minister aims to provide health protection to everyone in the state. People except government employees and taxpayers from urban areas of the state will be included in the scheme in the next phase, he informed.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, who attended the programme at Rengali in Sambalpur district, said BSKY is a revolutionary scheme implemented by the Odisha government. SSEPD Minister Ashok Panda and Health secretary Shalini Pandit also spoke.