Naveen rolls out BSKY Nabin card for rural populace

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday rolled out Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Nabin card for people residing in rural areas of the state.

As per the provisions of the scheme, people, except regular government employees and income taxpayers, living in villages will get the healthcare benefits available under BSKY. Though card distribution has begun in the state, benefits under the third phase of the BJD government’s flagship health assurance scheme implemented as part of the 5T initiatives, will be provided from May 1.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “The 4.5 crore people of Odisha are my family. A healthy society is the cornerstone of a prosperous nation. I have been working and will continue to work for the well-being of my family.”

While as many as 4.82 lakh families have applied for the card, more than one crore families, around 80 per cent of the state’s population, are getting cashless medical benefits under BSKY. The scheme provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and an additional Rs 5 lakh for women members after exhaustion of initial limit.