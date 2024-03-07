Odia language ‘neglect’ vis-a-vis Telugu dominance raises concern

BERHAMPUR: Even as the state government promises to uphold and promote Odia language, two blocks of Ganjam district - Patrapur and Chikiti, bordering Andhra Pradesh (AP), are witnessing a steady decline in people using the language with rapid rise in the dominance of Telugu. Around 5,000 students from these blocks cross borders to study in Telugu medium schools in AP.

These blocks, which fall under the Chikiti assembly segment represented by the ruling BJD since 2000, despite being geographically within Odisha’s jurisdiction, find themselves increasingly influenced by AP, both culturally and linguistically.

In Patrapur block, around 35 villages are situated near the border where residents are equally adept in both Odia and Telugu, but most are seen speaking Telugu as the dominant language. Over 40 kids of Jayantipur studying in Telugu medium schools in AP are reportedly unable to even understand Odia.

Earlier,the students in the block used to study in Odia medium schools where Telugu was optional. As a result, they were versed well in both the languages. Later, allegedly due to the callous attitude of Education department, the students were deprived of learning Telugu as neither books were available nor teachers.

Historically, Patrapur and Chikiti blocks maintained a delicate linguistic equilibrium, with communities switching between Odia and Telugu. But things changed particularly in the field of education. Once flourishing with Odia-medium schools, Patrapur block now grapples with the closure of approximately 40 educational institutions. Incidentally, on the pretext of less students strength around 40 Odia schools in Patrapur block closed and merged with nearby schools in AP. This compelled many students to go across the border in Andhra Pradesh, where a lot of incentives are provided to them and their families.