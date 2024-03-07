Odisha: Farmers of Bargarh submit memorandum to all parties

BARGARH: Farmers from all blocks of Bargarh district under the aegis of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan called for an all party meeting and handed over a memorandum to the representatives of political parties urging them to include their demands in the party manifestos and contest a free and fair election.

The meeting which took place at Agragami Jubak Sanga Club premises in Bargarh saw participation of representatives from five political parties including the BJD, BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

The memorandum read, “Even after 75 years of Independence, the government has not been able to provide bare minimum benefits to the farmers. Farmers have to agitate for irrigation of lands, crop prices, market system, genuine seeds or agricultural equipment and compensation for natural disasters.”

Expressing their disappointment, they mentioned they no longer believe in electoral will. The parties in power claim that they have made special provision for farmers in every field but if farmers fail to take advantage of it then it is not their fault. But the day the farmers understand that by giving water, forest and land to the mining companies, they are being exploited, then the movement for their right will change its course and take a huge shape, the memorandum further stated.

Farmer leader, Ramesh Mahapatra said, election should be neutral, fair and uninfluenced by money, liquor or freebies. “It is high time for parties to realise the needs of the voters and address them as the ball is now in our court. We are hopeful of a positive outcome.”

The demands of farmers include fixing of MSP as per the recommendation of Swaminathan Committee, waiver of farmer debts among others.