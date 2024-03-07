Odisha: Narrow escape for cops as diesel thieves ram truck into police van

Express News Service @ Berhampur

A team of police had a narrow escape after a gang of diesel thieves rammed a truck into their van while trying to flee on NH-16 near Subalaya chowk in Ganjam’s Khallikote during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Though the team from Bhejiput police outpost escaped unhurt, their van was damaged in the incident. Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said since the last several days, there were complaints of diesel theft from vehicles near Gurapalli toll gate on NH-16. The thieves reportedly stole diesel from heavy vehicles parked near the toll gate. They used a truck to transport the stolen diesel.

On Tuesday night, Bhejiput police received information about the presence of the gang of thieves near the toll gate. A team led by sub-inspector Debasish Mishra reached the spot. At around 3 am, the police team spotted a truck approaching the toll gate. When the cops tried to stop the truck, it jumped the divider and sped away.

Police gave a chase and intercepted the truck near Subalaya chowk, around three km away from the toll gate. While the cops were about to alight from the van, the truck hit their vehicle. The police van suffered extensive damage due to the impact but the cops escaped unhurt.

Meena said before the cops could come out of their van, the driver and other miscreants in the truck fled to the nearby forest. Police seized the truck along with two barrels full of stolen diesel, 42 five-litre plastic containers, pipes of 3 cm diameter and a sword.

“We are scanning the footage of CCTVs installed in the area. Efforts are underway to nab the culprits soon,” the SP added.