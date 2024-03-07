Odisha: Now, Class IX English paper goes viral on YouTube

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has come under scanner yet again. This time not for its conduct of matriculation examination but for Class IX.

Sources said, the question paper of English for Class IX examination went viral along with answers on YouTube on Wednesday. The BSE for the first time had decided to supply question papers online for the exams which started from the day and would continue till March 13. While the examination is scheduled to commence from 9 am, subject-wise question papers can be downloaded from 7 am to 11 am as per the programme finalised by BSE.

However, after some district education officers (DEOs) stated some of the schools may face difficulties in downloading the question papers owing to non-availability of internet, electricity, printing and xerox facilities, the BSE had revised the time for providing link for downloading the papers.

As per the revised timeline, the Board is supposed to provide the link at 4 pm a day ahead of the examination to normal schools and at 9 am a day earlier to remote schools which do not have internet, electricity, printing and xerox.