STR to deploy 30 safari jeeps for visitors, tourists

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) will deploy 30 open jeeps and six e-vehicles for tourists to give them an immersive safari experience in the national park.

In a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, regional chief conservator of forest (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said at least 30 Jimny have been modified into safari jeeps and customised for exclusive use in wildlife tourism. The eco-development committees (EDC) will manage these vehicles.

Apart from introduction of the safari vehicles, the department plans to introduce six e-vehicles for tourist transportation at Devkund, a religious and tourist site under Kaptipada sub-division connected to STR. An interpretation centre and self-help group (SHG)-based souvenir shop has also been planned for the site. Besides, tourists can easily reach the shrine through e-vehicles and purchase handicrafts and other items from the shop.

Talabandha, another attraction within Similipal, has seen fewer visitors due to lack of infrastructure. Hence, the department has decided to establish a new eco-tourism complex, luxurious tents and cottages with modern amenities, the RCCF added. Similarly, tender has been floated for 15 off-road all terrain vehicles (ATV) to be used by the forest staff.