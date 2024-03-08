Kapilash set for Shivaratri today, 5L devotees expected

DHENKANAL: Anticipating over 5 lakh devotees at Kapilash for Shivaratri, the district administration and police in Dhenkanal have spared no effort in making extensive preparations.

The lifting of the ‘mahadeepa’ at Kapilash, the abode of Lord Shiva, is scheduled for 4:30 am on intervening night of Friday and Saturday, with authorities bracing up for the arrival of devotees. District collector, Manoranjan Mallik, and superintendent of police, Madkar Sandeep Sampat, along with their respective teams, visited the temple site to assess and review the situation.

The concerned departments have made adequate arrangements for lighting, water supply, and parking, with senior officials tasked with supervising the arrangements at the temple site. Similarly, police authorities have implemented stringent measures to ensure the smooth observance of festival, said the collector.

Approximately 10 platoons of police force, along with 81 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, are being deployed for crowd management and security. Additional SP Suryamani Pradhan stated that two additional SPs, five DSPs, and 13 inspectors have been stationed at the site, with elaborate traffic arrangements and designated parking areas set up. Furthermore, five constables have been assigned specifically for traffic management, he further added.