Odisha: 8-yr-old dies, 30 fall sick after attending feast

MALKANGIRI: An eight-year-old girl died and over 30 people including several children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after attending a marriage feast in Chaulmendi panchayat under Mathili block here on Wednesday night.

The deceased Dahana Nalli, was a resident of Nuaguda. All the victims of food poisoning are from Bandhaguda and Nuaguda villages.

Sources said villagers including children participated in a feast in Bandhaguda village and after returning complained of vomiting and stomach pain.

They were rushed to Mathili sub-divisional hospital where Dahana succumbed during treatment. Subsequently, more people fell sick.

Soon, a medical team from Mathili hospital rushed to the two villages and started treatment of the food poisoning victims. CDMO Prafulla Kumar Nanda said the sick villagers have been admitted to Mathili hospital. A medical team is camping in Nuaguda to keep a watch on the situation.