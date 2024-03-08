Odisha: CM sanctions 602 projects for Sambalpur and Deogarh

SAMBALPUR: On the second day of the ‘One Day Governance’ initiative towards quick redressal of public grievances, chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian interacted with public of Sambalpur and Deogarh districts over video conference.

He spoke to people present at Mini Stadium, Naktideul and Subanpalli Dhanu Yatra Field, Jamankira in Sambalpur district besides Tileibani High School Field and Bahadaposi Field, Barkote in Deogarh district. Based on the grievance petitions received from the people present at the venues, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned 310 projects at a cost of Rs 10.27 crore in Sambalpur district and 292 projects at a cost of Rs 8.18 crore in Deogarh district on the day. The sanction orders were also sent to the petitioners immediately over their mobile phones.

Pandian also informed that since his visit in July last year to Sambalpur and Deogarh districts, based on petitions and feedback, Rs 630 crores worth projects have been taken up in both the districts.

He informed about the major decisions taken by chief minister like increase in social security pensions across all categories by Rs 500 each benefiting around 58 lakh beneficiaries and financial assistance under Mamata Yojana has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 benefiting women and infants towards improved nutrition and better health outcomes and loans up to Rs 10 lakh with zero interest for Mission Shakti SHG.