Odisha: Elderly man surrenders grand daughter to CWC

BARGARH: In a desperate bid borne out of an inability to take care of his grand daughter, a 73-year-old man surrendered her to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jharbandh block in the district on Wednesday.

According to reports, Mukunda Banchhor of Sakhadunguri village in Jharbandh lost his son in a road accident in 2016. At that time, her granddaughter was only six months old. Eventually, as his daughter-in-law couldn’t bear the shock of her husband’s death, she reportedly became mentally unstable and fled from home a few months later. Ever since, the girl was under the care of Mukunda and his wife Seela. Owing to old age, Mukunda faced problems to take care of the child and support her education. Villagers alleged, lately he had become so desperate to give away the child to someone who could care for her, he was even ready to sell her.

Subsequently, on the advice of some villagers, Mukunda went to the Child Protection Unit in Jharbandh few days ago and requested them to take the child into their custody.