Odisha: Elderly man surrenders grand daughter to CWC

BARGARH: In a desperate bid borne out of an inability to take care of his grand daughter, a 73-year-old man surrendered her to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jharbandh block in the district on Wednesday.
According to reports, Mukunda Banchhor of Sakhadunguri village in Jharbandh lost his son in a road accident in 2016. At that time, her granddaughter was only six months old. Eventually, as his daughter-in-law couldn’t bear the shock of her husband’s death, she reportedly became mentally unstable and fled from home a few months later. Ever since, the girl was under the care of Mukunda and his wife Seela. Owing to old age, Mukunda faced problems to take care of the child and support her education. Villagers alleged, lately he had become so desperate to give away the child to someone who could care for her, he was even ready to sell her.
Subsequently, on the advice of some villagers, Mukunda went to the Child Protection Unit in Jharbandh few days ago and requested them to take the child into their custody.
Mukunda gets old-age pension and rice every month under the government scheme. Besides, he is still doing farming over his 1.5 acres land to make ends meet. When asked about his decision he said, “Though we were facing difficulty in raising the child, she was suffering more than us. We could have never ensured good education or a better future for her. We thought that she could be rehabilitated better here and decided to surrender her.”
District child protection officer (DCPO), Tapan Kumar Patra said, “We discussed with the child’s grandfather and keeping in mind the situation, came to a conclusion that it would be better if the child is surrendered, as they are incapable of raising her due to old age. After counseling, they have produced and surrendered the child before CWC on Wednesday.”
An official of CWC, Mamta Meher said, the child has been rehabilitated at our Child Care Institution (CCI) in Gaisilet Block, Gopabandhu Seva Sadan. “As per the guidelines, her guardian will be given 60 days period if they reconsider their decision and withdraw it. If they do not reclaim her during the period, the child will be legally free for adoption after all the inquiry,” she added.