Odisha: Ketaki flowers flood Berhampur markets

BERHAMPUR: Ketaki or kewra, the rare flower used only once a year on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, has flooded the market in the Silk City on Thursday. However, due to rising demand, the prices have skyrocketed.

Ketaki, which blooms exclusively during this time of the year, is being sold in Berhampur and nearby areas for prices ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 700 per piece, depending on size and quality.

Devotees believe that offering Ketaki flowers to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri will fulfil their wishes. Arjun Panda, a devout follower, lamented the price hike, stating that he paid Rs 500 for a single flower compared to Rs 300 last year. As per myth, the Ketaki flower was initially cursed by Lord Shiva and forbidden for any puja. However, after much pleading, the Lord permitted its worship, making Maha Shivratri the only day when these flowers can be offered.

Seller Mahendra Dakua of Surala said he earned Rs 25,000 on a single day selling Ketaki flowers. Dakua, whose family has been engaged in collecting and selling the flowers for generations, noted a drastic decline in the availability of the flower over the past decade. Similarly, the demand for sugarcane has also soared since its juice is consumed by devotees who keep awake all night as per the ritual on Shivaratri night.