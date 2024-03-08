Odisha: Mother, minor daughter found hanging

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 24-year-old woman and her minor daughter whose bodies were recovered from their locked house in Sanabaragaon village within Polasara police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Manika Gouda and her five-year-old daughter Geli. Manika was staying with her husband Sanu Gouda and daughter Geli in the village. Sanu is reported to have absconded after the incident.

Sources said everyday, Manika used to come outside the house early in the morning to perform her daily chores. On Thursday, neighbours became suspicious when the door of Manika’s house remained locked from inside till late in the day. They knocked on the door but there was no response.

Suspecting foul play, neighbours informed police. Soon, a team from Polasara police station reached the village. The cops broke into the woman’s house and found Manika and her daughter hanging in a room.

Villagers told police that Manika and Sanu used to fight over petty issues frequently. Manika’s parents accused Sanu of murdering their daughter and her child. They claimed that after murdering the mother-daughter duo, Sanu hanged their bodies to make it look like a suicide case.

Polasara IIC Koushik Majhi said the bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of their death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the woman’s husband who is on the run. Further investigation is underway.

Last week, a woman and her minor son were found dead inside their house within Jarada police limits in the district. During investigation, police found that the duo was murdered.

Two of their family members including a woman were arrested for their involvement in the murders.