Odisha: Pandian rushes to Delhi as seat sharing talks enter final leg

BHUBANESWAR: As announcement of the alliance between the BJD and the BJP remains a mere formality, all eyes are now trained on New Delhi after two top leaders of the regional party rushed to the national capital in a chartered flight on Thursday evening.

While both camps have maintained a stoic silence on the development leading to the formalisation of an electoral understanding and the contentious issue of seat-sharing, sources said, the state BJP leaders camping in Delhi have been asked not to leave the national capital till all issues are resolved.

The sudden departure of VK Pandian, 5T chairman and the point man of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das to New Delhi assumed significance as a core team of the state BJP is having a marathon meeting with some central leaders of the party at the South Avenue residence of Odisha election in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar.

Sources aware of the development said the state leaders were initially opposed to the idea of an alliance with the BJD. They were in no mood to accept the demand of 85 per cent Assembly seats by the regional party. Their argument was that the BJP will be finished forever if more than 100 seats were given to the BJD.